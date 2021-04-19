Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

