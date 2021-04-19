Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Head-To-Head Survey

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sesen Bio and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sesen Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Pulmatrix has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.62%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Sesen Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sesen Bio and Pulmatrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio N/A N/A -$107.50 million ($0.39) -5.90 Pulmatrix $7.91 million 6.90 -$20.60 million ($0.80) -1.21

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A N/A -14.84% Pulmatrix -166.00% -147.81% -56.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sesen Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Pulmatrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Sesen Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trials for use in the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Sesen Bio, Inc. has an agreement with Leiden University Medical Center to co-develop an imaging agent. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal drug that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of fungal infections and allergic/hypersensitivity reactions to fungus in patients with severe lung diseases comprising asthma, cystic fibrosis, and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole; and a collaboration and license agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

