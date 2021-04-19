SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in SFL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.