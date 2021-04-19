Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $116.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.