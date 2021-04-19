Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SHPMF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.