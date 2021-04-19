Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,671. Shimano has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.