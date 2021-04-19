ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $554,280.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

