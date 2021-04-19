Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,207.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 769.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,133.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $556.01 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

