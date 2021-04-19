Short Interest in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Drops By 17.8%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ADTN stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

