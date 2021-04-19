Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rises By 29.7%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.32 on Monday. Alico has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $220.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $2,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

