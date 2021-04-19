Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Decreases By 20.5%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMXEF opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

