Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declines By 19.1%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $656,639. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $42.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

