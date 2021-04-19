Short Interest in Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Drops By 29.9%

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATLS stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Atlas Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

