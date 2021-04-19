Short Interest in Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Drops By 29.9%

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATLS stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Atlas Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Atlas Energy Group
