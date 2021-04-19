Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Grows By 55.4%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

