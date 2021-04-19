Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Declines By 18.9%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $42.10 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.