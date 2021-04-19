Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Declines By 18.9%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $42.10 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.