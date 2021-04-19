Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Declines By 29.3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,560. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

