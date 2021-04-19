Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Declines By 28.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
CHKGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. CK Asset has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.41.
CK Asset Company Profile
