Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Declines By 28.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

CHKGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. CK Asset has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.41.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.