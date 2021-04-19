Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Rises By 30.4%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.
OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $72.63.
Cogeco Company Profile
