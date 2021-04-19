Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Rises By 30.4%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

