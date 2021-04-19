Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Rises By 29.7%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 579,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 933,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,469,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $7.61 on Monday. Diginex has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $283.98 million, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

