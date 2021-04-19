Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Decreases By 17.9%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ennis by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ennis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ennis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

