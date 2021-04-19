Short Interest in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Increases By 36.8%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 899,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPC. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,269 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 3,724.8% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 323,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 314,746 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPC stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Monday. 32,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Experience Investment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

