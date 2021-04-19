Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Declines By 23.5%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.36. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $463.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

