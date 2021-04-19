Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Increases By 27.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 297,300 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $864.77. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,792. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $303.18 and a 12 month high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

