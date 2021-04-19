Short Interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Decreases By 19.7%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 18,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.62 on Monday. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

