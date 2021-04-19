Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Expands By 33.8%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 792,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,149 shares of company stock valued at $22,977,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

HARP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,142. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

