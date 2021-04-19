Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Decreases By 28.7%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,341. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $216.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

