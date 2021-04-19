Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 26.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.
IGGGF stock remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 72 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,171. IGG has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
IGG Company Profile
