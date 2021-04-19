Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 26.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.

IGGGF stock remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 72 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,171. IGG has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

IGG Company Profile

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

