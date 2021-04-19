Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expands By 52.4%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $300.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IMUX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

