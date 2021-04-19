Short Interest in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Increases By 33.4%

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.15. 1,904,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

