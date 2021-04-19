Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Expands By 48.3%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $143.66 on Monday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.