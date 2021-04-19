Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Rises By 51.4%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 485,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.