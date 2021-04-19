Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Decreases By 30.8%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,571.0 days.

KMMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$14.85 during trading on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.