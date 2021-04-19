Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 29.1%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313. Linamar has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

