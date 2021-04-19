Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Decreases By 19.4%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 455,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $7.02 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Andersen purchased 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,556 shares of company stock worth $534,616. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

