Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Rises By 37.5%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 53,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. 24,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

