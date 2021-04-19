Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Declines By 19.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $15.75 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,600,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.