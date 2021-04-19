Short Interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Decreases By 23.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in ProPetro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

