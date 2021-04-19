Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Decreases By 18.4%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 334,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

