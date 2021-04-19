Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Decreases By 18.4%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 334,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
