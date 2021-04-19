Short Interest in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rises By 26.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $33.15. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

