Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Increases By 26.7%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
TTP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
