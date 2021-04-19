Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Increases By 26.7%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TTP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.