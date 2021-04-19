Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Declines By 31.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TOSYY opened at $20.55 on Monday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toshiba has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

