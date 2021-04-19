Short Interest in Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Declines By 21.9%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,014,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 2,578,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRCDF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Get Wirecard alerts:

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.