SHPING (SHPING) Trading Down 4.8% Today

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the US dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $214,445.02 and approximately $1.22 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

