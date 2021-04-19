SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.40.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,733. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SiTime by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 91.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime by 85.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

