SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

