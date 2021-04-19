Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,848. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.48.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

