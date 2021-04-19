SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $31.50 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $25.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $119.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.53 million to $119.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.33 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $132.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 26,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.