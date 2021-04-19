SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 2,263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 661.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of SNCAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

