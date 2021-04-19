So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SY. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $965.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

