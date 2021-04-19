SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.12

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $17.70 million and $272,925.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00280740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.72 or 0.00676427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,262.30 or 0.99756830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.63 or 0.00873034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

